Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova provides injury update

An undated photo of Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova. — X/@BKrejcikova

LONDON: Defending champion of Wimbledon Barbora Krejcikova is optimistic that she will step into the All England Club this week carrying both the weight of expectation and a lingering injury concern after pulling out of the Eastbourne Open due to a thigh injury, international media reported on Sunday.

Krejcikova reached the quarter-finals at Eastbourne after defeating Jodie Burrage 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3) and then withdrew from the tournament due to injury to be fit and ready for Wimbledon.

The Czech player has had limited her activity on the tennis court after a back injury sidelined her for six months, competing for only six matches since her return in May.

Krejcikova on Sunday told the reporters that she is feeling well and hopeful to be in action on Tuesday.

"It's definitely not difficult (returning as defending champion). It's actually very, very nice to be here and very nice to play, even after all the time I was out," Krejcikova said.

"So I'm enjoying it, I'm happy to be here. I find it tough, complicated, but I don't find it difficult. I'm very much looking forward to play on Tuesday.

"It's basically a new tournament, even though I won it last year and I have great memories for this one. I want to come here and do well again. The preparation is the same, I've been working really hard to come back and to enjoy this position."

Krejcikova will face Alexandra Eala in the first round, the 20-year-old Filipino who stunned the world with a victory over Iga Swiatek to reach the semi-finals at the Miami Open in March before reaching the Eastbourne final.

The Czech tennis star said that she does not know about her opponent, because the Filipino is young, but she is aware of her recent performance.

"I don't really know that much about her yet because she's obviously a young player, an upcoming player and one of the players of the new generation," Krejcikova said.

"But I saw some rallies, I saw some matches. I know that she was doing quite well in the first half of the year, so I'm looking forward. It's going to be a great matchup. I'm looking forward to playing her to see where the young generation is," she concluded.