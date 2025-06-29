AB de Villiers issues warning to England ahead of second Test against India

England's Brydon Carse celebrates after taking his third wicket during first Test against England in Leeds on June 23, 2025. - AFP

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has issued a warning to England ahead of the second Test, suggesting that India might unleash Jasprit Bumrah as a surprise inclusion in their playing XI.

The second Test of the five-match series is set to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston — a venue where India has yet to register a win in eight previous attempts.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers showered praise on Bumrah, emphasising the importance of managing the star pacer's workload wisely.

He compared India's approach to how South Africa once managed Dale Steyn, resting him during less critical white-ball matches to preserve him for major Test series.

“He is probably the top bowler in the world in all formats right now. So, it’s very difficult to decide a way to rest him, but in my opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game,” de Villiers said.

“And this Test series probably would’ve been the one, in my opinion, to get him ready for all five Test matches. That’s what we used to do with Dale (Steyn). Rest him in lesser important T20 and ODI series and get him ready for the big Test series against Australia, England, and India away from home,” AB he added.

The former wicketkeeper batter expressed disappointment that Bumrah may not feature in all five Tests, citing India’s relatively inexperienced bowling lineup. However, he hinted this could be a strategic ploy.

“It’s unfortunate that with an inexperienced bowling attack that he’s not gonna play all the Test matches, so at least that’s how it seems to have been communicated in the media.”

“Maybe it’s all part of the surprise, saying, ‘We are thinking of resting Bumrah,’ but then he ends up playing all five Test matches as a surprise. I think being 1-0 down, that’s hopefully the surprise for Team India, ” Ab de Villiers stated while highlighting Bumrah’s workload management.

India’s team management had earlier revealed that Bumrah would play only three Tests in the series, due to ongoing workload management following his return from back surgery after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 41-year-old concluded by saying, “With India trailing 1-0, I hope Bumrah’s return is the surprise they need.”