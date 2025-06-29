NBA : LeBron James commits to Lakers with $52.6M player option

An undated photo of NBA star LeBron James. — Instagram/kingjames

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James decided to opt into his $52.6M player option for the 2025-26 campaign to become the first player in NBA history to play in 23 seasons, international media reported on Sunday.

James, who holds the record for the NBA's leading point scorer, is considering the player's option for the upcoming season.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul on Sunday in an interview said that LeBron wants to compete for a championship, but he understands and respects the future plans of the Lakers.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all," Paul said.

"We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie (Buss, controlling owner and team president) and Rob (Pelinka, president of basketball operations/general manager) and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."

James is heading towards Hall of Fame member Robert Parish's NBA record with 1,562 regular-season games and is 50 shy of the milestone.

James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in 70 games in 2024-25 to rank in the top 22 in each category.

A four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP award holder, and a 21-time All-Star, James entered the NBA as an 18-year-old after being selected No. 1 in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.