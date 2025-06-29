South Africa tighten grip despite Sean Williams’ lone resistance

Zimbabwe's middle-order batter Sean Williams celebrate after registering sixth Test century during first Test against South Africa in Bulawayo on June 29, 2025. - ZimbabweCricket

Sean Williams’ valiant sixth Test century stood as the only major resistance from Zimbabwe as South Africa tightened their grip on the first Test in Bulawayo, ending Day 2 with a commanding 216-run lead.

South Africa declared on their overnight total of 418 for 9 and struck early with the ball. Debutant Codi Yusuf made an immediate impact, removing Takudzwanashe Kaitano with just his fifth delivery before dismissing Nick Welch in his next over.

In between, Brian Bennett showed brief promise with three boundaries but had to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet by a sharp bouncer from Kwena Maphaka, resulting in a concussion substitution.

Craig Ervine and Williams then came together to steady Zimbabwe’s innings, forging a 96-run stand.

Williams was the aggressor, hitting two powerful boundaries off Maphaka, while Ervine adopted a more cautious approach.

The pair managed to take Zimbabwe to lunch with some degree of recovery despite frequent play-and-misses against Yusuf and Corbin Bosch.

Post-lunch, Williams was dropped off Keshav Maharaj before reaching his half-century.

Ervine, having just survived a streaky boundary, was stumped in the next over — a wicket that handed Maharaj his 200th Test scalp, making him the first South African spinner to reach the milestone.

Wessly Madhevere played positively, rotating strike and launching a slog-sweep six off Maharaj. Williams continued to anchor the innings, eventually bringing up a well-deserved century.

However, the stand was broken by Wiaan Mulder, who trapped Madhevere LBW. Prince Masvaure, the concussion sub for Bennett, lasted just one delivery before falling to Mulder as well.

Tafadzwa Tsiga briefly counterattacked with back-to-back boundaries but fell soon after, triggering a lower-order collapse.

Zimbabwe lost their last five wickets for just 50 runs. Maharaj and Yusuf picked up crucial wickets before Mulder wrapped up the innings, with Zimbabwe bowled out for 251. Williams top-scored with 106, but his efforts were in vain.

In reply, South Africa lost Matthew Breetzke early to Tanaka Chivanga, but Tony de Zorzi and Mulder ensured there were no further setbacks.

The visitors ended the day at 49 for 1, extending their overall lead to 216 runs, and remain firmly in control heading into Day 3.