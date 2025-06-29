Former Pakistan coach to oversee Rangpur Riders' GSL 2025 campaign remotely

Captain of Rangpur Riders, Nurul Hasan lifts the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League T20 trophy after winning the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League T20 Final between Victoria and Rangpur Riders at Providence Stadium on December 06, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. - GSL

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur will guide Rangpur Riders’ title defence in the 2025 Global Super League (GSL) remotely, as he remains committed to his duties with Derbyshire in the English County Championship.

Arthur, who coached Rangpur to victory in the inaugural edition of the GSL last year, will be working from Derbyshire—7,500 kilometers away from the tournament venue in Guyana.

Despite his absence, Arthur will remain actively involved in the team's campaign, providing strategic input and staying connected with the squad, according to team director Shanian Taneem.

"As the English County Championship is ongoing and Mickey is coaching Derbyshire County Cricket Club, he is unavailable at the moment," Shanian said during a jersey unveiling ceremony in Dhaka.

"Therefore, we are appointing Greg Smith as our head coach. He is someone Mickey fully trusts. Mickey will stay connected with the players and continue to offer his input. Greg will lead the team under Mickey's guidance.

Rangpur Riders will return as defending champions for the second edition of the GSL, which kicks off on July 10.

The other franchises participating are the Dubai Capitals, Central Stags, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Hobart Hurricanes.

"Mickey Arthur was our head coach during the previous Global Super League and the last edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. We have strong confidence in his abilities. While forming our squad, we remained in constant touch with him and discussed which players would perform well on Guyana's pitches."

Nurul Hasan will continue to captain Rangpur, a role he has held since 2023. Key players retained from the previous season include Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, and Harmeet Singh.

Their overseas lineup features West Indies power-hitter Kyle Mayers, South African wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, and Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran.

One notable absentee from the squad is veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Although the GSL is being held in the West Indies, Shakib has not returned to Bangladesh since the fall of the Awami League government last year and is currently residing in the USA.

"Shakib Al Hasan is still one of the most valuable players not only in Bangladesh but in any franchise league of the world," Shanian said.

"It is not that we did not want him in the squad, but we know the situation of the country at this moment. Shakib still can feature in the starting eleven of any franchise team. But keeping the current situation in mind, we were not able to take him in the squad."

Rangpur Riders will begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, facing Guyana Amazon Warriors in the evening fixture on July 10.

Rangpur Riders Squad for GSL 2025

Nurul Hasan (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahidul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammad Saif, Abu Hider, Rakilbul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ibrahim Zadran, Akif Javed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Harmeet Singh, Khawaja Nafay.