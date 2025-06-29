Chinese Taipei crush Pakistan in AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifier opener

Chinese Taipei beat Pakistan in their first AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers in Indonesia on June 29, 2025. X

The Pakistan women’s football team endured the worst defeat in its history on Sunday, suffering an 8-0 loss to Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers held in Indonesia.

Despite fielding nine overseas-based players, the national side failed to offer meaningful resistance against a well-drilled Chinese Taipei team, which is ranked nearly 100 places higher in the FIFA rankings.

Only two local players were included in the starting lineup, underscoring the team’s continued dependence on foreign-based talent.

Chinese Taipei dominated the Group D match from the outset, piling pressure on Pakistan’s defence throughout the game.

Goalkeeper Zeeyana Jivraj managed a few early saves, but the defensive line’s lack of experience allowed the opposition to take control.

After netting three goals in the first half, Chinese Taipei added five more in the second half — four of them coming in the final six minutes.

This result marks the heaviest defeat ever recorded by Pakistan in women’s international football and further highlights the ongoing struggles within the country’s footballing structure.

Reports suggest that the players have not yet been paid for previous tours, including those to Singapore and Saudi Arabia. The financial mismanagement continues to impact player morale and overall performance.

Pakistan will aim to regroup before their next qualifier on July 2 against hosts Indonesia, followed by a clash with Kyrgyzstan on July 5.