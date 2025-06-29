MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker dies at 74

Pittsburgh Pirates former right fielder Dave Parker waves to the crowd before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on August 26, 2023. — Reuters

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) outfielder and Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker died at the age of 74, just before he was set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next month after being elected by the Classic Era Committee, the Pirates announced Saturday.

Parker was suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Parker, who made his Major League debut in 1973, won the 1978 National League MVP award and back-to-back NL batting titles in 1977-78. In 1979, he played an important role in the Pirates' World Series victory, the seven-time All-Star hit .310 with 25 home runs and 94 RBIs.

The Pirates expressed their deepest condolences on the passing of their legendary player Parker in a social media post.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker. A legendary Pirate, Parker spent 11 years in a Pirates uniform, winning 2 batting titles, an MVP award and a World Series Championship in 1979,” the Pirates wrote on their X account.

"The Cobra was part of the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022, and will be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown next month," the team added.

Over 19 seasons, Parker hit .290 with 339 home runs and 1,493 RBIs in 2,466 games. The right fielder, who had a strong throwing arm, was also awarded three times for the Gold Glove and three times for the Silver Slugger.

"was a long time waiting. So it was exciting. ... I'm looking forward to being there. I've been holding this speech in for 15 years," Parker said.

Ahead of the induction ceremony, Parker reflected on playing in a different era.

"The 70s were tough," Parker said. "You had to be a heck of a player to play in the 70s. I enjoyed that. I loved the competition. I just enjoyed playing."