Keshav Maharaj becomes first South African spinner to achieve THIS feat in Test cricket

BULAWAYO: Stand-in South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj etched his name in the history books on Sunday, becoming the first South African spinner to claim 200 wickets in Test cricket.

The 35-year-old reached the milestone during the 34th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when he dismissed opposition skipper Craig Ervine, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Maharaj, a mainstay in South Africa’s red-ball side for the past nine years, had already surpassed legendary off-spinner Hugh Tayfield’s tally of 170 wickets. He now sets his sights on overtaking Vernon Philander, who retired with 224 wickets from 64 Tests.

Former pace maestro Dale Steyn remains South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 wickets in 93 matches.

Shaun Pollock is second with 421 wickets in 108 Tests, while among active bowlers, Kagiso Rabada leads with 336 wickets in 71 matches.

Earlier in the match, Maharaj also contributed with the bat, scoring a valuable 21 off 30 deliveries at No. 9, helping South Africa post a commanding total of 418/9 in their first innings of the opening Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club.

The opening day belonged to debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who delivered a sensational knock under pressure.

Walking in at 23/3, the 19-year-old southpaw smashed a breathtaking 153, becoming the youngest South African to score a century on Test debut and only the seventh overall from his country to achieve the feat.

Pretorius announced his arrival in style, hitting a six off just the fourth delivery he faced from spinner Wellington Masakadza and sharing a confident smile with batting partner Wiaan Mulder.

He reached his century in just 112 balls and went on to compile 153 off 160 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and four sixes. His brilliant innings ended when he top-edged a pull shot off Tanaka Chivanga to mid-on.

Despite a brief moment of controversy—when Zimbabwe players appealed for a caught-behind against Pretorius on 30—the debutant looked composed throughout and offered no real chances.

Adding to Zimbabwe’s woes, pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch, batting at No. 8, scored a resilient unbeaten century.

He brought up his hundred in the final over of the day, finishing on 100* and pushing South Africa to a dominant total.

In reply, the home side were bundled out for 251 in 67.4 overs, trailing by 167 runs. Sean Williams was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 137 off 164 deliveries.

Wiaan Mulder led South Africa’s bowling attack with four wickets, followed by Codi Yusuf and Keshav Maharaj, who took three wickets apiece.