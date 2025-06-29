The World Championship of Legends (WCL) T20 League is set to return for its highly anticipated second season, scheduled to be held in the July-August window this year, following a successful debut last year.
The inaugural season was a memorable one for the Pakistan Champions, who registered dominant wins in the league-stage matches, including a convincing victory over arch-rivals India.
Pakistan began their campaign with a win over Australia, followed by a thumping victory against the West Indies.
They continued their impressive run with a high-scoring triumph over India, posting 243/4 before restricting the Men in Blue to 175/9.
The Younis Khan-led side then defeated England but suffered their only league-stage defeat at the hands of South Africa.
The Men in Green advanced to the semi-finals, where they once again outclassed the West Indies, securing a 20-run win to book a place in the final against India.
However, in a tense finale, Pakistan were unable to defend a total of 157, as India chased down the target in 19.1 overs to clinch the title with a five-wicket win.
The second edition of the WCL will once again feature cricketing legends from six countries — India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies.
The tournament will kick off on July 18, with the Pakistan Champions facing England Champions at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.
The much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for July 20 at the same venue.
Pakistan Champions likely squad for WCL season 2: Younis Khan (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Abdul Razzaq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, and Sohail Khan
Complete Tournament Schedule:
League Stage
Knockout Stage
