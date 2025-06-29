Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (L) reacts after hitting a six against South Africa during the World Championship of legends season one match in Northampton on July 10, 2024. - WCL

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) T20 League is set to return for its highly anticipated second season, scheduled to be held in the July-August window this year, following a successful debut last year.

The inaugural season was a memorable one for the Pakistan Champions, who registered dominant wins in the league-stage matches, including a convincing victory over arch-rivals India.

Pakistan began their campaign with a win over Australia, followed by a thumping victory against the West Indies.

They continued their impressive run with a high-scoring triumph over India, posting 243/4 before restricting the Men in Blue to 175/9.

The Younis Khan-led side then defeated England but suffered their only league-stage defeat at the hands of South Africa.

The Men in Green advanced to the semi-finals, where they once again outclassed the West Indies, securing a 20-run win to book a place in the final against India.

However, in a tense finale, Pakistan were unable to defend a total of 157, as India chased down the target in 19.1 overs to clinch the title with a five-wicket win.

The second edition of the WCL will once again feature cricketing legends from six countries — India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies.

The tournament will kick off on July 18, with the Pakistan Champions facing England Champions at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for July 20 at the same venue.

Pakistan Champions likely squad for WCL season 2: Younis Khan (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Abdul Razzaq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, and Sohail Khan

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage