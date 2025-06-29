Chelsea agree deal to sign Jamie Gittens from Dortmund: report

An undated photo of Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens. — Instagram/jbgittens

Chelsea agreed a deal worth up to €65 million ($76.1m) with Borussia Dortmund to sign forward Jamie Gittens, international media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, Gittens agreed on a seven-year contract with Chelsea earlier in June; however, Dortmund turned down a £42m offer as both clubs failed to make a deal before the first closed window on June 10.

Earlier this week, the two clubs engaged in talks in the United States with both teams in action at the Club World Cup, and the discussions have gained momentum in recent days.

The 20-year-old, who was considered Chelsea's top target to replace Jadon Sancho, who returned to Manchester United following his loan spell, is expected to have a medical at the Premier League club.

As per FIFA rules, only two players are allowed to be added to squads at the Club World Cup, and thus, Gittens will not be able to play for Chelsea at the tournament because he is cup-tied after coming off the bench against Fluminense in the group stage.

Gittens's signing would mark Chelsea's fourth summer deal, as they had signed striker Liam Delap, defender Mamadou Sarr and midfielder Dario Essugo, with midfielder Andrey Santos also making a comeback following his loan spell at Strasbourg.

Chelsea is also looking forward to a deal for Brighton forward João Pedro with Newcastle in the race, as the West London club is looking to strengthen their attacking department.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike and West Ham's Mohammed Kudus are also on the radar of Chelsea.