Star England batter excited to face Shaheen Afridi in BBL 15

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Matt Short of Australia during game three of the Men's T20 International match between Australia and Pakistan at Bellerive Oval on November 18, 2024 in Hobart, Australia. - AFP

Star England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has expressed his excitement about facing Shaheen Afridi, who is set to represent Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) Season 15.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Billings praised Afridi and highlighted his anticipation for the challenge of facing the Pakistani pacer.

“I'm looking forward to facing Shaheen Afridi [in BBL]. He's a quality performer, one of the best bowlers in the world, and I look forward to having some good battles against him. But he’s my brother,” Billings said.

Earlier, Billings appeared on TheSurge podcast, where he previewed the BBL Draft and shared his admiration for Babar Azam, referring to the prolific Pakistan batter as “King.”

“He is King Babar Azam, as they call him. He’s been such a world-class performer for such a long time. Any competition featuring a player like Babar Azam benefits not only the Sixers, as you said, but the tournament as a whole,” Billings remarked.

“I’ve played a lot against him, and I’d much rather have him on my side than against me. I’m definitely looking forward to those Sydney derbies again,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi was selected as the first overall pick in the BBL Season 15 Draft, held on June 19, with Brisbane Heat securing his services.

Six out of the eight franchises showed interest in signing Pakistani players.

The left-arm pacer was the first platinum pick, England’s Luke Wood was selected second, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was picked third.

This will mark Afridi’s maiden appearance in the BBL, although he has previously featured in top-tier leagues such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), International League T20 (ILT20), and The Hundred.

Former Pakistan T20I captain Mohammad Rizwan has been signed by the Melbourne Renegades, while right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars.

Former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan is also making a return to the Melbourne Renegades.

Leg-spinner and Pakistan’s current T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has been signed by Sydney Thunder, while star batter Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the official draft and is set to make his BBL debut.

Additionally, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has been picked up by the Adelaide Strikers.