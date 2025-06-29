Jonathan Rowe strike lifts England over Germany in U21 European Championship

England's Jonathan Rowe celebrates scoring their third goal against Germany in UEFA Under 21 Championship on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

BRATISLAVA: Jonathan Rowe sticks to score an extra-time goal giving holders England a 3-2 win over Germany in the Under-21 European Championship final here at the Tehelne Pole on Saturday.

Lee Carsley's side kept the title that they won two years ago but the German side came into the final as favourites and had beaten England in the group stage as well.

England started dominating from the first half and took the lead in the fifth minute when Omari Hutchinson had his effort saved by the keeper and a defensive clearance fell to Harvey Elliot, who had time and space to pick his spot and steer a low shot inside the near post.

Elliot played a key role in England’s second goal as well, initiating the move with a precise chipped pass to James McAtee.

When McAtee was closed down by two defenders, he smartly laid the ball off to Omari Hutchinson, who fired a low shot through the goalkeeper’s legs to double England’s lead in the 24th minute.

Paul Nebel crossed from the wing and Nelson Weiper rose unchallenged to power a header past England keeper James Beadle.

Notably, the equaliser came in the 61st minute from a corner kick which went all the way to Nebel.

Rowe replaced Elliot at the end of regulation time, making an immediate impact. After his goal, there was no way back for Germany as England held firm under relentless pressure, with the Germans hitting the woodwork in added time.

The defeat brought the Germans' 20-game unbeaten run to an end.