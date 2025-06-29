Rohit Sharma says THIS player’s wicket changed the game against Pakistan

ohit Sharma celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 24, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - ICC

Former Indian T20I captain Rohit Sharma described star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s dismissal as the turning point of their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in New York.

Sharma highlighted how crucial it was to remove a set batter like Rizwan during the tense chase.

“This was a big wicket in the context of the game,” Rohit said during the show Champions Wali Feeling Fir Se, as quoted by the ICC.

“With where the game was heading—a set batter, and Rizwan being such a quality player for them who has scored so many runs and won them a lot of games—it was very important to get him out at that time.”

The high-stakes encounter lived up to the hype once again, with India posting a modest total of 119 after batting first.

Pakistan, despite early setbacks, found rhythm through Rizwan, who was anchoring the innings with determination.

At 73/3, Pakistan appeared to be regaining control until Jasprit Bumrah struck in the 15th over, removing Rizwan with the first delivery of his spell.

The right-handed batter, who had scored 31 runs, attempted a slog but mistimed it, handing India a crucial breakthrough. Following his departure, Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed under pressure, managing only 113 runs.

India secured a nail-biting six-run win, with Bumrah’s timely strike proving decisive.

From there, India went on to win all their Group A matches—beating the USA and Ireland, with a no result against Canada—and remained unbeaten in the Super Eight stage with victories over Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh.

They defeated England in the second semi-final and went on to win the title with an unbeaten campaign, beating South Africa in the final to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time.