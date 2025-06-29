Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett ruled out with concussion against South Africa

Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe bats during day two of the Rothesay Test Match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on May 23, 2025 in Nottingham, England. - AFP

Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett has been ruled out of the ongoing Test match against South Africa in Bulawayo after suffering a mild concussion.

The 36-year-old Prince Masvaure has been named as his concussion substitute for the remainder of the match.

After South Africa declared their first innings overnight at 418 -9, Bennett opened Zimbabwe’s innings on the second day. He saw his partners Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Nick Welch dismissed within the first five overs.

In the sixth over, Bennett attempted to pull a short delivery from Kwena Maphaka but was struck on the helmet via a top edge.

At the time, Bennett was on 19 off 25 balls. Although he initially passed the on-field concussion tests and continued batting, he appeared visibly shaken.

He faced three more deliveries in the next over from debutant Codi Yusuf—who had already taken two early wickets—before retiring hurt in the eighth over.

Bennett had looked the most composed among Zimbabwe’s top-order batters until that point.

He came into the match riding high on form, having scored an aggressive 139 against England in Nottingham. He had notched up three successive fifty-plus scores, including that century, in his last three Tests.

Masvaure last featured in a Test in July 2024 against Ireland in Belfast, where he scored a half-century in the first innings.

In the 2024–25 Logan Cup, Zimbabwe’s domestic first-class competition, he amassed 165 runs in five innings at an average of 41.25, with a highest score of 50 not out.

At the time of filing this report, Zimbabwe were 159 for 3 in 41 overs, trailing South Africa by 259 runs.

South Africa’s total was powered by a record-breaking 153 off 160 balls from Lhuan-dre Pretorius and an unbeaten century by Corbin Bosch.

Despite early setbacks with the dismissals of Kaitano, Welch, and captain Sean Williams, Zimbabwe were steady at the crease with Sean Williams and Wessly Madhevere looking to rebuild the innings.