Jake Paul stuns Chavez Jr. with unanimous decision victory in cruiserweight clash

Jake Paul arrives to the ring to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center on Jun 28, 2025. — Reuters

ANAHEIM: Jake Paul continued his rise in the boxing world on Saturday by earning a convincing unanimous decision victory in a cruiserweight clash over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr here at the Honda Center.

The judges scored the contest 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92 in Paul’s favor, reflecting a dominant performance against the veteran Mexican fighter.

It was the most significant win of Paul’s boxing journey so far and demonstrated noticeable growth in his technique, stamina and ring awareness.

Following the victory, Paul praised Chavez Jr.’s resilience and legacy, acknowledging the toughness associated with Mexican fighters.

He also emphasised the respect he holds for Mexico and its boxing heritage.

"He's a tough guy. He's never been stopped and he's a Mexican warrior. I respect Mexican warriors. I respect Mexico, but I'm also a warrior, and I came out on top tonight," Paul said.

Paul described his own performance as ‘flawless,’ claiming he barely got touched during the 10-round bout. He emphasised that going the distance against a former world champion without being seriously hurt proved his continued evolution as a boxer.

"I think I only got hit 10 times. He just survived in there. I thought I did great—going 10 rounds against a former world champion who's fought guys like Canelo. I embarrassed him tonight," Paul said.

Paul made it clear that he wants tougher opponents and is ready to take the next step. He called out several names, including Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Badou Jack and long-time rival Tommy Fury.

"'Zurdo' looked slow tonight—that's easy work. I want Badou Jack. Tommy Fury can get it too. Stop running from me, Tommy," he concluded.