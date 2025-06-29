Chelsea boss Maresca criticises FIFA’s US venue choice for Club World Cup

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca celebrates after the match against Benfica in FIFA Club World Cup on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

CHARLOTTE: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca criticised the decision to host the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States following his side’s weather-delayed 4-1 extra-time victory over Benfica in Charlotte on Saturday.

Maresca described the two-hour lightning delay as ‘a joke’ after the match at Bank of America Stadium, where Chelsea advanced to the quarterfinals to face Palmeiras.

He expressed frustration over the repeated weather disruptions in the US, calling them unsuitable for top-level football due to issues of focus and player safety.

“We didn’t concede anything. We created enough chances to win the game,” Maresca said.

“But then after the break, the game changed completely. For me personally, that’s not football. It’s already been seven, eight, nine games that have been suspended. I think it’s a joke, to be honest. This isn’t football. It’s not for us. You can’t keep players inside for that long.”

Maresca said he understands suspending games for safety due to lightning, but argued that the frequency of delays shows the venue is not appropriate for such a prestigious tournament.

“If six or seven games have already been suspended, then those making the decisions need to reconsider. Because in a World Cup, how many games get suspended? probably zero. In Europe? Zero,” he said.

“We’ve been here two weeks, and already six or seven games have been suspended. That’s a problem, in my view.”

He added that long delays make it nearly impossible to maintain players’ focus.

“As a manager, how can you keep players concentrated for two hours inside the dressing room? They’re talking to their families for safety updates, they’re eating, laughing, playing games. It’s impossible to keep them in the game mentally. It’s a joke.”

“Of course, we’re happy to be here and to participate in this competition, but this situation is not normal,” Maresca concluded.