Emma Raducanu opens up about bond with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon

Britain's Emma Raducanu during a practice session on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England top seed Emma Raducanu described her relationship with French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz as that of ‘good friends’ during a pre-championship press conference at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The pair shared a practice session at Wimbledon on Friday ahead of their mixed doubles debut at the US Open in September.

Alcaraz, who has won five Grand Slam titles, recently requested to team up with Raducanu following her stunning 2021 US Open triumph. Their collaboration has sparked interest both on and off the court.

Raducanu clarified their relationship, saying, “We're just good friends. It was fun yesterday. We were both on court with Evian. We were just getting some volley practice ahead of New York. I'm really happy, obviously, to be playing with him. Yeah, we had a good time yesterday.”

The 22-year-old, who has not progressed beyond the fourth round of a grand slam since her historic win in New York, has been battling a back injury ahead of Wimbledon.

Reflecting on her current mindset, Raducanu acknowledged the challenges she has faced and emphasised her desire to enjoy the tournament rather than set lofty goals.

“Truthfully, I don't expect much from myself this year. I know I've just been dealing with certain things. I just want to go out there and embrace the moment,” she said.

“I know there aren't many opportunities to play at Wimbledon. You get it once a year and only for a finite amount of time. I'm just looking forward to going out there and taking in the surroundings and the atmosphere.”