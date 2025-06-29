Former Indian cricketer questions Gambhir’s leadership amid India’s Test struggles

India head coach Gautam Gambhir speaks at a press conference in Sydney on January 2, 2025. — AFP

Former India batter Aakash Chopra on Saturday criticised Gautam Gambhir’s performance as head coach of the Indian men’s team, particularly highlighting India’s underwhelming results in Test cricket under his leadership.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said Gambhir at under immense pressure due to the team's performance in red-ball cricket.

“There is a lot of pressure on Gautam Gambhir. The pressure is absolutely mounting,” Chopra said.

“If you look at his performances in red-ball cricket, you’ll find that he hasn’t won many matches.”

Chopra emphasised that Gambhir cannot escape accountability for the team’s red-ball struggles.

“His performance in white-ball cricket has been good. The team has been playing well. But in Test cricket, I think the questions are going to be there,” Chopra added.

He pointed out that despite having most of his demands met by the selectors and team management, Gambhir’s team has struggled to produce consistent results in the longest format.

“If this series doesn’t go well, God forbid, then there will be serious concerns. The selectors are backing the team management by providing the players they ask for. In return, results must follow. There can be no excuses.”

The team has played 11 Test matches under Gambhir's coaching tenure, managing to win just three, two against Bangladesh and one against Australia, while losing seven and drawing one.

It is pertinent to mention that England currently lead the five-match Test series 1–0 against India. In the Headingley Test, England defeated India by five wickets.

Despite five Indian batters scoring centuries, India became the first team in Test history to lose a match under such circumstances.