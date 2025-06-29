Schwellenbach, Murphy power Braves to win over Phillies

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Rafael Montero (left) reacts with catcher Sean Murphy after the final out against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Jun 28, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Spencer Schwellenbach and Sean Murphy played key roles as the Atlanta Braves bounced back from a tough loss to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 on Saturday at Truist Park.

The win evened the three-game series at one game apiece and tied the season series between the two NL East rivals at 4-4.

Schwellenbach (7-4) was dominant, allowing just one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings. The right-hander has now improved to 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies.

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and crushed a 455-foot grand slam in the seventh inning off reliever Jordan Romano his 10th home run of the season and Atlanta’s first bases-loaded homer this year.

The Braves ended an 18-inning scoreless drought in the first inning with an RBI infield single by Austin Riley.

They added another run in the second on Nick Allen’s RBI single, though a potential third run was cut down at the plate by Phillies left fielder Max Kepler.

Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo (7-4) lasted five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out seven.

Philadelphia scored its only run in the sixth when Brandon Marsh singled, stole second, and scored on Alec Bohm’s two-out single.

Matt Olson went 2-for-5 with a double for the Braves, extending his on-base streak to 29 games.

Struggling Braves outfielder Michael Harris II was benched amid an 0-for-21 slump.

Atlanta's Spencer Strider will start the series finale on Sunday against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez.