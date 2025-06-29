Pakistan Shaheens set to feature in Australia’s Top End T20 series: sources

An undated picture of Pakistan Shaheens' Usman Khan playing shot during the game against Perth Scorchers in Australia's Top End T20 series. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will likely to take part in the Top End T20 series, which is scheduled to be held from August 14 to 24 at Darwin in Australia, sources reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the team will tour England in July, followed by a possible departure to Australia to feature in the regional T20 competition.

The Shaheens participated in last year’s edition of the Darwin tournament, and there is a strong possibility of their return this year as well.

The Top End T20 Series expected to feature four teams, with Nepal being the first to officially confirm its participation.

Preparations for the England tour will begin with a training camp starting on July 10 in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated three-match away T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to run from July 20 to 24, as confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Pakistan men’s team will arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The opening T20I is scheduled for July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The second and third T20Is will also be played at the same venue on July 22 and 24, respectively. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 5 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

For context, the two teams last met in a T20I series in May, where Pakistan secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory at home.

Series schedule in Bangladesh:

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)