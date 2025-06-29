Pakistan storm past South Korea in Asian youth girls netball championship clash

A South Korean player passes the ball to a teammate as a Pakistani player attempts to block during the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship at Jeonju, South Korea, on June 29, 2025. — Reporter

JEONJU: Pakistan recorded a resounding 91-6 victory over South Korea in their third group-stage match of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, held at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Pakistani team dominated from start to finish, displaying exceptional skill, coordination, and teamwork.

Players such as Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani, Parisa, Sumayya Ahmed and Alina all delivered outstanding performances, contributing significantly to the overwhelming win.

With this latest triumph, Pakistan now tops Pool B and remains unbeaten in the competition.

The team is set to face Japan in their fourth group-stage fixture on Monday, followed by their final group match against the Maldives on July one, which will complete their round-robin stage.

Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arain, President Sameen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz congratulated the team for their brilliant performance and praised the players’ consistency and determination throughout the tournament so far.

The Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 features a total of 11 participating teams and is being played from June 27 to July four under the supervision of the Asian Netball Federation.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and India.

While Group B consists of Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Japan, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan has already played three of their five scheduled group-stage matches and will be aiming to maintain their strong momentum as they advance further in the championship.