When will Asia Cup 2025 schedule be announced?

The schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 is expected to be officially released in the first week of July, Indian media reported on Sunday.

According to a report, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious tournament.

However, there is also a strong possibility that the event will be held under a hybrid model, similar to the 2023 edition.

In 2023, Pakistan was the official host, but due to political tensions, India opted to play all of its matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid hosting arrangement.

Although India is the designated host nation for the 2025 Asia Cup, Pakistan is unlikely to travel to India because of ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

As a result, the tournament is expected to be held entirely in the UAE or follow a hybrid model once again.

Indian media reports further indicated that, if plans proceed smoothly, the tournament is likely to begin in the second week of September, with September 10 being considered as a tentative start date.

In view of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup is expected to be held in the T20 format to help participating teams gear up for the global event.

The six teams confirmed to participate in the Asia Cup 2025 are Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the UAE.

Promotional activities for the event have already begun, with tournament promos airing on Indian television and circulating widely across social media platforms.

Earlier, reports had suggested that India might withdraw from the tournament due to political tensions.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dismissed those claims, clarifying that no such decision has been made.

Indian media also claimed that India and Pakistan will continue to face off in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments and no official decision has been taken by either side to avoid playing each other in these global events.