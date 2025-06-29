Topuria knocks out Oliveira to win UFC lightweight title at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria celebrates winning after knocking down Jai Herbert on March 19, 2022. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Spain’s Ilia Topuria captured the UFC lightweight title at UFC 317 with a stunning first-round knockout victory over Brazil’s Charles Oliveira here at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Topuria, who remained undefeated and extended his professional record to 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

Though smaller in stature compared to Oliveira, he showcased excellent takedown defense and lethal striking.

His crisp footwork and timing allowed him to neutralise Oliveira’s reach advantage, while his composure under pressure reflected the maturity of a seasoned fighter.

Topuria’s ability to adapt quickly at lightweight proved he is a force to be reckoned with in his new division.

Oliveira, who was stripped of the lightweight belt in May 2022 after missing weight ahead of a title defense against Justin Gaethje, had brief success in a grappling exchange early on.

However, Topuria disengaged and brought the fight back to the feet where he found his opportunity.

Topuria rocked Oliveira with a powerful right hook and followed it up with a crushing left, sending the Brazilian crashing to the canvas.

With glazed eyes and no response, the referee quickly stepped in, sealing Topuria’s emphatic victory and fulfilling his pre-fight prediction of a first-round knockout.

In his post-fight interview, Topuria expressed gratitude and declared himself a representative of a new era in MMA.

“I already said it, I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts. This is the next level of the game. This is what I represent,” Topuria said.

“I did exactly what we had planned: lots of jabs, right hand, left hook — and boom — lights out.”