Chelsea thrash Benfica to book Club World Cup quarter-final spot

Chelsea's Reece James celebrates scoring their first goal against Benfica in FIFA Club World Cup on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

CHARLOTTE: Chelsea scored three times in extra time to hand 10-man Benfica a 4–1 defeat in their weather-affected FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 clash at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

The result set up a quarter-final meeting for the English side with Brazil’s Palmeiras. Chelsea had taken the lead through Reece James in the 64th minute, while Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was sent off two minutes into injury time.

However, with just four minutes of regular time left, players were taken off the pitch due to a thunderstorm in the area. When the teams returned nearly two hours later, Benfica scored with their first shot on target to level the score.

Angel Di Maria, playing his final game for Benfica, converted a penalty in the 94th minute after a Chelsea handball to make it 1–1.

Two yellow cards in the 96th minute and the first minute of extra time saw youngster Gianluca Prestianni sent off, the second for a late challenge on Levi Colwill.

Chelsea then took control in extra time, with Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all scoring within nine minutes to secure the win.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed his pride in the team’s resilience.

“Very proud. The performance for me was top until 85 minutes, when they stopped the game and it became a completely different match,” Maresca said.

“When you're inside for more than one hour, it’s not easy. But at 1–1, we continued to play, and the reward was what we deserved.”

Chelsea will now face Palmeiras in the quarter-final on Friday.