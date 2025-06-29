Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva demands more Tests to boost progress

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates his century by raising his bat on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet on March 22, 2024. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva on Saturday called on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to organise more Test matches for the national team, stressing the need to invest in the longest format to raise the country's cricketing standards.

Speaking to local media after Sri Lanka's commanding win over Bangladesh in the second Test, de Silva said a more robust red-ball schedule would benefit both individual players and the overall structure of the team.

“We only have domestic matches. Right now, there's a one-day tournament, and after that, a three-day tournament. There's also the National Super League. That’s how we’ll have to maintain our form. Unfortunately, there are no international Tests,” de Silva said.

He emphasised that more Test matches would allow players to hone their skills, build consistency and ultimately improve the team's global performance.

“We’ve made requests to SLC to play more Tests. I think they are in discussions with other boards. Even if we can play three or four additional Tests, we’ll be able to carry forward the progress we’re making.”

Earlier last week, former captain Angelo Mathews also voiced his disappointment over the declining number of Test matches for Sri Lanka and highlighted the need for more opportunities in the longest format of the game.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Mathews advised the younger generation to value and prioritise Test cricket.

“It’s quite sad, to be honest. The younger generation is so keen on playing more Test cricket,” he said.

Mathews, one of Sri Lanka’s most experienced cricketers with 118 Tests to his name, called for equal opportunities for all cricketing nations, drawing attention to the growing disparity between the ‘Big Three’ India, Australia, and England and the rest.

“It’s the pinnacle of our game, and we should push for more. Teams like England, India, and Australia are playing 15-plus Tests every year — why can’t we?” he remarked.

Mathews added that opportunities for red-ball cricket are steadily shrinking for teams outside the dominant trio.

“We have won World Cups and contributed so much to cricket as a nation — we deserve to play as much as India, Australi and England,” he said.

Notably, Sri Lanka is scheduled to play just four Tests in 2025 — their lowest in a non-Covid year since 2013.

Under the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Sri Lanka is set to play only 12 Tests — the joint fewest alongside Bangladesh — while Australia will play 22, England 21 and India 18.