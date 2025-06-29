Will Jasprit Bumrah play second Test against England?

Jasprit Bumrah of India walks off after taking 5 wickets during Day Three of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 22, 2025 in Leeds, England. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the second Test against England, set to begin on July two at Edgbaston, remains uncertain, Indian media reported on Sunday.

According to a report, he has taken part in an optional training session with the team and bowled for approximately 30 minutes.

Before arriving in England, Indian media had reported that Bumrah was expected to play only three of the five Tests in the series due to workload management and that he had already informed the coaching staff and team management of this plan.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier clarified that there were no plans to alter Bumrah’s workload pre-emptively and any decision regarding his inclusion would depend on match situations and overall results.

After a disappointing bowling performance by India in the first Test, there is now a growing possibility that Bumrah could feature in the second match but the final decision will be based on his fitness.

His participation in the optional training session has fueled further speculation, although the team management has not issued any official statement on his availability.

On Friday, Bumrah did not bowl in the nets, but on Saturday he bowled at full intensity.

A final call on his involvement in the Edgbaston Test will depend on how he feels physically in the lead-up to the match.

With the exception of the centurions from the first Test — captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal — all other players attended the optional training session.

It is pertinent to mention that England currently lead the five-match Test series 1–0 against India. In the Headingley Test, England defeated India by five wickets.

Despite five Indian batters scoring centuries, India became the first team in Test history to lose a match under such circumstances.