Indian cricketer joins Essex for county championship, one-day cup

Chennai Super Kings’ Khaleel Ahmed (centre) celebrates a wicket with captain MS Dhoni during the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, 2025. — BCCI

LONDON: English county champions Essex on Saturday signed Indian fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed for the remainder of the domestic season, including the Royal London one-day cup.

This marked Khaleel’s first stint in county cricket. The left-arm pacer will be available for a two-month period that runs through late September.

During which he is expected to play six first-class matches and eight List A games. Should Essex reach the One-Day Cup final, that number could rise to ten.

Khaleel has represented India in 11 ODIs, claiming 15 wickets at an average of 31.00. In first-class cricket, he has played 20 matches, picking up 56 wickets at an average of 27.67.

He was also part of the India A squad that toured England in June, facing the England Lions. Expressing his excitement, Khaleel said,

“I have heard a lot about the rich history of the Club, and I'm excited to be part of it. I’ll look to make an immediate impact.

"I’m looking forward to playing at Chelmsford, meeting the loyal Essex members and fans, and delivering performances they can be proud of.”

Essex’s Director of Cricket Chris Silverwood welcomed the addition, noting Khaleel’s left-arm seam as a valuable asset.

“We were impressed with his performances for India A and firmly believe he can strengthen our already strong seam attack.

"As a left-arm seamer, he offers something different and will add a new dynamic to the squad in both the One-Day Cup and the County Championship,” Silverwood said.

Essex currently sit eighth in Division One of the County Championship, having managed just one win in eight matches so far.

Khaleel joined a growing list of Indian players playing their trade in the county circuit this season.

Others include Ishan Kishan (Nottinghamshire), Tilak Varma (Hampshire), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Yorkshire) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire).