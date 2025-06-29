Key Australia player set to return for second Test against West Indies

Australia's Steve Smith (centre) celebrates with teammates Nathan Lyon (right) and Alex Carey after their victory on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on February 1, 2025. — AFP

GRENADA: Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith looked likely to return to the national side for the second Test against the West Indies, starting July three, after recovering from a finger injury that ruled him out of the opening match.

Smith resumed full training and practice sessions and rejoined the squad in Barbados following Australia’s convincing three-day victory in the first Test.

According to reports, there are strong chances of his inclusion in the playing XI for the upcoming Grenada Test, where he would expected to bat at number four.

Smith had sustained a compound dislocation to his finger while fielding during the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

Over the past week, he trained in New York using a tennis ball and a soft 'incredi-ball' before rejoining the squad.

He has continued to follow fitness protocols under medical supervision, with the upcoming training session in Grenada viewed as the final assessment of his readiness.

Head coach Andrew McDonald expressed confidence in Smith’s return.

“It really came down to the functionality of the finger. There posed no risk to long-term health. He trained well and looked likely to play,” McDonald said.

Smith’s return would likely push Josh Inglis out of the XI. Selectors are leaning toward maintaining stability in the batting order by keeping Smith at number four.

“We preferred building around Smith at four. He has provided stability in that position over the last 12 months. Too many changes could disrupt the flow,” McDonald noted.

It is pertinent to mention that in the first Test of the series, Australia secured a commanding 159-run victory over the West Indies, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.