Abdullah Shafique set for Yorkshire debut in crucial clash against Essex

Abdullah Shafique celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 7, 2024. - AFP

YORK: Star Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique is set to make his debut for Yorkshire on Sunday in a must-win Rothesay County Championship Division One clash against Essex at Clifton Park.

The match, Yorkshire's first red-ball outing at Clifton Park since 2019, could be pivotal in their fight to stay in Division One. Currently sitting ninth in the table — one place below Essex — Yorkshire trail their visitors by 14 points.

A win would significantly boost their survival hopes; a defeat could leave them deeper in relegation trouble.

Shafique, who joins as a temporary overseas player, was initially set to feature in two Championship matches.

However, visa delays mean he will only play this one fixture. Despite the setback, he is also expected to feature in Yorkshire’s final four group matches of the Vitality Blast North Group.

Speaking about the signing, head coach Anthony McGrath acknowledged the team's batting woes and the value Shafique brings.

“We know we’ve been light on runs, probably in both formats, particularly in that middle order. So he should have that international class and give us some experience as well,” McGrath said.

The 24-year-old Shafique is expected to strengthen Yorkshire's batting order, which has struggled for consistency this season.

In addition to Shafique, Australian all-rounder Will Sutherland will feature for Yorkshire, replacing New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke, who made his only appearance in the draw against Nottinghamshire earlier this week.

Essex, meanwhile, will field a strong unit featuring South African stars Dean Elgar and Simon Harmer, though only Harmer is registered as an overseas player.

Wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper, Essex's leading run-scorer with 531 runs in eight matches, struck a crucial 140 in their most recent draw against Hampshire. Jamie Porter leads their bowling charts with 30 wickets.

The game at Clifton Park is only the second Championship fixture to be held at the ground. The previous match, in June 2019, saw Warwickshire secure a thrilling three-wicket win.

McGrath expects a competitive pitch and a close contest.

“It’s a big, big game. It’s exciting as well. Both teams are probably disappointed with where they are, and this is a chance to turn things around,” he said. “Hopefully, we get a good surface that offers a bit for the bowlers, and we can force a result.”

Yorkshire and Essex previously met in May at Chelmsford, where Yorkshire dominated but couldn’t seal a win. Essex managed to survive on 273-9 while chasing a target of 520.

As Yorkshire return to familiar turf at York — home club of in-form opener Finlay Bean, who recently scored a career-best 224 — they will be hoping that the inclusion of Abdullah Shafique provides the spark needed to reignite their season.