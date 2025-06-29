John Cena retains WWE title in chaotic clash with CM Punk at Night of Champions

John Cena pins CM Punk for the win during Night Of Champions at Kingdom Arena on June 28, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. - WWE

JEDDAH: WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena retained his record-breaking 17th World Championship in a wild and emotionally charged showdown against CM Punk at Night of Champions.

As part of his ongoing retirement tour, Cena revisited one of his most iconic rivalries, stepping into the ring with Punk for the first time since 2013—likely marking their final battle.

The action intensified when the referee was accidentally knocked out of the ring, just as Punk appeared to have the match won.

With no one to count the pinfall, the door opened for interference—and Seth Rollins stormed the ring with his entourage, looking to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and replicate his famous WrestleMania 31 heist.





However, Cena, ever the veteran, anticipated the ambush. He intercepted Rollins just in time, but the situation spiraled further out of control.

Penta entered the fray, followed by Bron Breakker, whose dominance forced Sami Zayn to join the chaos and help even the odds. Zayn and Penta neutralised Breakker, while Punk took out Bronson Reed.

In a surprising show of sportsmanship, Cena extended a hand to Punk—but with a familiar glint in his eye.

Spotting Rollins making a move behind Punk, Cena dodged at the last moment, allowing Punk to take the hit. Cena then dispatched Rollins and covered Punk for the win.

When the dust finally settled, it was John Cena who stood tall, still WWE Champion, in what may be one of the most unpredictable and emotionally charged matches of his legendary career.