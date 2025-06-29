Cody Rhodes beats Randy Orton at Night of Champions to win King of the Ring

Cody Rhodes in action against Randy Orton during Night Of Champions at Kingdom Arena on June 28, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. - WWE

JEDDAH: Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring tournament at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, earning a coveted world title opportunity at the upcoming two-night SummerSlam.

In a dramatic main event, Rhodes withstood two RKO attempts before Orton attempted to gain an edge by exposing the steel turnbuckle.

However, the plan backfired when Orton ran into the exposed corner, setting up Rhodes to hit the Cross Rhodes and secure the pinfall victory.





Both Superstars had grueling paths to the final. "The Viper" Randy Orton outlasted LA Knight, Aleister Black, and Carmelo Hayes in a first-round Fatal 4-Way, before defeating Sami Zayn in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes overcame Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Andrade in his bracket, and then triumphed over longtime friend Jey Uso in the Raw semifinals.

This year’s King of the Ring tournament offered more than just a crown.

As was the case last year, the winner earned a world title shot—either for the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship—at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

Both Orton and Rhodes were recently in the title picture. Rhodes’ yearlong WWE Championship reign ended at WrestleMania 41, when John Cena dethroned him with unexpected help from rapper Travis Scott.

Orton, meanwhile, was Cena's first challenger at Backlash but fell short following interference by R-Truth.

Though longtime allies from their days in the Legacy stable (2008–2010), Rhodes and Orton had to set aside their friendship in pursuit of championship gold.

With the win, Cody Rhodes now becomes the No. 1 contender and is widely expected to challenge the winner of the upcoming John Cena vs. CM Punk clash for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.