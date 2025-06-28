Smriti Mandhana achieves major landmark during first England T20I

India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates scoring century during their first WT20I against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: Left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana on Saturday, made history as she became the first woman cricketer to score a century in all three formats for India.

Mandhana achieved the landmark during India’s 97-run victory over England in the opening T20I of the five-match series against England, played here at Trent Bridge.

She joined former middle-order batter Suresh Raina, who was the first to score centuries across formats for India in men’s cricket.

The left-handed opener dominated England’s bowling attack and played a 112-run knock from just 62 deliveries.

Mandhana also became only the second Indian to score a century in women’s T20Is, joining skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who achieved the milestone against New Zealand in 2018.

Furthermore, her 112 is now the highest individual score for India in women’s T20Is, surpassing Kaur, who made 103 against New Zealand.

She smashed 15 fours and three sixes in her match-winning knock, combining for 78 runs, which is now the highest tally in boundaries for an Indian batter in women’s T20Is, surpassing Kaur, who piled up 76 in her century against New Zealand.

Her record-breaking knock, coupled with Harleen Deol’s 43, powered India to accumulate 210/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, England's batting unit unfolded on a meagre 113 in 14.5 overs, falling short by 97 runs which is now their biggest margin of defeat in women’s T20Is in terms of runs.

Captain Sciver-Brunt waged a lone battle for the hosts with a gutsy half-century, top-scoring with 66 off 42 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Besides her, only Arlott (12) and Tammy Beaumont (10) could amass double figures, depicting England batters’ failure against a spin-packed Indian bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Charani led India’s bowling charge with four wickets, conceding just 12 runs in 3.5 overs, followed by Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav, who picked up two each, while Arundhati Reddy and Kaur chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For her match-winning knock, Smriti Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Match.