Daren Sammy penalised for ICC Code of Conduct breach

An undated photograph of West Indies head coach Daren Sammy. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday, reprimanded West Indies head coach Daren Sammy for its Code of Conduct breach.

According to the apex cricketing body, Sammy was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for the Level 1 breach during their 159-run defeat against Australia in the recently concluded first Test.

Sammy had expressed serious concerns over the standard of TV umpiring by Adrian Holdstock following a string of contentious decisions during the fixture.

Sammy suggested there may be a pattern of bias, particularly pointing to decisions made by Holdstock not just in the current match but dating back to the recent ODI series in England.

"I’ve noticed a trend, especially with this particular umpire. It started in England, and it's frustrating. All we’re asking for is consistency in the decision-making,” Sammy said.

“You don’t want to get yourself in a situation where you’re wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question. I know he's here for the series. You don't want to go in a Test match having that doubt,” he added.

His remarks violated Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match.”

Besides the match fee penalty, one demerit point has also been added to Daren Sammy’s disciplinary record.

The ICC further shared that the West Indies coach accepted the offence and the sanctions imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath, eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, alongside third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

For the unversed, Level 1 breaches may result in penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.