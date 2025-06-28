Mandhana, Charani help India to thump England in first T20I

India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates scoring century during their first WT20I against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: Skipper Smriti Mandhana’s maiden century, followed by Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul, led India to a commanding 97-run victory over England in the opening T20I of the five-match series here at the Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt’s decision to let India bat first backfired as the touring side piled up a mammoth total of 210/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of skipper Mandhana’s century.

Mandhana and returning Shafali Verma (22) gave India a decent start by putting together a 77-run opening partnership, which culminated with the latter’s dismissal in the ninth over.

The Indian captain was then joined by Harleen Deol in the middle and the duo partnered strongly to put the visitors in a commanding position.

Mandhana and Deol added 94 runs for the second wicket off just 45 deliveries until the latter was neutralised by Lauren Bell in the 16th over. Deol scored 43 off 23 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries.

Smriti Mandhana was then involved in brief partnerships with Richa Ghosh (12) and Amanjot Kaur before eventually falling victim to Sophie Ecclestone in the final over.

She remained the top-scorer for India with 112 off 62 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and three sixes.

For her match-winning knock, Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Bell was the standout bowler for England, taking three wickets for just 27 runs in her four overs, while Em Arlott and Ecclestone made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 211-run target, the home side’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 113 in 14.5 overs, falling short by 97 runs which is now their biggest margin of defeat in women’s T20Is in terms of runs.

Captain Sciver-Brunt waged a lone battle for the hosts with a gutsy half-century, top-scoring with 66 off 42 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Besides her, only Arlott (12) and Tammy Beaumont (10) could amass double figures, depicting England batters’ failure against a spin-packed Indian bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Charani led India’s bowling charge with four wickets, conceding just 12 runs in 3.5 overs, followed by Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav, who picked up two each, while Arundhati Reddy and Kaur chipped in with one scalp apiece.

With India leading the five-match series 1-0, the second T20I is scheduled to be played in Bristol on July 1.