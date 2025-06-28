Pretorius, Bosch’s tons put South Africa on top in first Zimbabwe Test

South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius (left) celebrates scoring 150 with teammate Corbin Bosch during the first day of their first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on June 28, 2025. — Cricket South Africa

BULAWAYO: Debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius’s record-breaking 153-run knock, coupled with fast bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch’s maiden century, powered South Africa to 418/9 on the opening day of the first Test against Zimbabwe here at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

South Africa’s stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj’s decision to bat first appeared to have backfired as Tanaka Chivanga dismantled their top order to leave them reeling at 23/3.

Following the slump, debutant Pretorius joined Wiaan Mulder in the middle and the duo shared a 32-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the latter got run out after scoring 17 off 47.

Pretorius then joined forces with Dewald Brevis for a 95-run partnership, which shifted the momentum in South Africa’s favour.

The duo scored at a brisk pace, with Brevis bringing up his half-century on 38 deliveries.

The crucial stand was eventually broken by Blessing Muzarabani, who dismissed Brevis to reduce South Africa to 150/5. The right-handed batter scored 51 off 41 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes.

South Africa then suffered another blow to their innings when Wellington Masakadza dismissed wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne, who could score 10 off 16 deliveries.

Pretorius was then involved in another crucial partnership for the visitors as he added 108 runs for the sixth wicket with Bosch until eventually falling to Chivanga, who remained the standout bowler for Zimbabwe with four wickets.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 153 off 160 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and four sixes. His monumental knock helped him break Pakistan’s batting great Javed Miandad and compatriot AB de Villiers’s long-standing records.

Following his dismissal, Bosch took the reins of South Africa’s batting charge and knitted important partnerships with skipper Maharaj (21) and number 10 Codi Yusuf (27) to put them in touching distance to the 400-run mark.

His unbeaten 29-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Kwena Mapakha propelled them to breach the mark and also saw him scoring his maiden Test century.

At the stumps, Bosch was unbeaten on 100 off 124 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries, while Mapakha was not out on nine.

The duo will resume South Africa’s first innings from 418/9 on the second day.

Besides Chivanga, Muzarabani took two wickets, while Masakadza and Vincent Masekesa chipped in with one scalp apiece.