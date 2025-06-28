Lhuan-dre Pretorius breaks Javed Miandad’s 48-year-old Test record

South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius celebrates scoring century during the first day of their first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on June 28, 2025. — Cricket South Africa

BULAWAYO: South Africa’s emerging wicketkeeper batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius on Saturday, shattered a plethora of records, including that of Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad, with his monumental innings on debut.

Pretorius, who made his Test debut at the age of 19 years and 93 days during the first Test against Zimbabwe, underway here at the Queens Sports Club, made an immediate impact as he played a sensational 153-run knock.

His innings propelled him past legendary Miandad, who was the youngest at 19 years and 119 days to breach the 150-run barrier in Tests when he scored 163 against New Zealand during the Lahore Test in 1976.

Pretorius also became the youngest South African batter to score a Test century, going past Graeme Pollock, who achieved the milestone at the age of 19 years and 317 days in 1964.

Overall, he is the fifth-youngest batter to score a century on Test debut, joining the likes of Pakistan’s Saleem Malik, India’s Prithvi Shaw, Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza and Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful.

Furthermore, Pretorius also became only the seventh South African batter to score a century on Test debut.

List of Centurions On Debut For South Africa in Tests

Andrew Hudson - 163 vs WI, Bridgetown, 1992

Jacques Rudolph - 222* vs BAN, Chattogram, 2003

Alviro Petersen - 100 vs IND, Eden Gardens, 2010

Faf du Plessis - 110* vs AUS, Adelaide, 2012

Stiaan van Zyl - 101* vs WI, Centurion, 2014

Stephen Cook - 115 vs ENG, Centurion, 2016

Lhuan-dre Pretorius - 109* vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2025*

The left-handed batter brought up his record-breaking century in just 112 balls, which is now the fastest for South Africa on Test debut.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius also broke former captain AB de Villiers’s record of scoring the fastest 150 in Tests by achieving the milestone.

De Villiers conceded 162 deliveries when he set the benchmark against Australia in 2012, while Pretorius took 157 balls.

His record-breaking knock, coupled with all-rounder Corbin Bosch’s maiden hundred, powered South Africa to accumulate 418/9 on the opening day against Zimbabwe.