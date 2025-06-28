Ammad welcomes Defence Minister’s commitment to revival of Pakistan Hockey

This collage of pictures show Pakistan Hockey team captain Ammad Butt (left) and Federal Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif. — X/File

Pakistan men’s hockey team’s captain Ammad Shakeel Butt on Saturday, applauded Federal Minister of Defence, Khawaja Asif’s commitment to the revival of the sport in the country.

According to the details, Asif met several national hockey players, including captain Ammad, amid the ongoing row surrounding the team's unpaid dues.

In the meeting, Asif ensured to leave no stone unturned in the promotion of the sport and also vowed the revival of the departmental teams, said Ammad.

Asif further assured to raise the problems and their possible solutions with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Following the meeting, Ammad took to X, formerly Twitter, to express gratitude, stating that the future looks bright.

“I had the honour of meeting Defence Minister Khawaja Asif today. Grateful for the time and commitment shown towards the revival of Pakistan Hockey, the journey ahead looks promising, InShaAllah,” Ammad wrote.

The issue was highlighted by Ammad during their participation in the FIH Nations Cup, expressing deep frustration over the lack of financial support from authorities and delivered a passionate message highlighting the persistent neglect of Pakistan's national sport.

Despite the unpaid dues, the national team went on to play the FIH Nations Cup final, where they suffered a 6-2 defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

After the tournament, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) invited the team for a luncheon but Ammad declined, citing inadequate travel expenses.

The PSB had provided Rs. 5,600 to Ammad Butt for his travel to Islamabad, but the captain opted to skip the event, stating the amount was insufficient.

“This amount barely covers the toll expenses,” Ammad remarked while declining the invitation.

A total of six players from the national hockey team were invited to the luncheon. The list included Sufyan Khan, Rana Waheed, Abdullah, Muneeb ur Rehman and Hannan Shahid.