Second phase of Skills Development camp concludes

Pakistan cricketer Saud Shakeel in action during the scenario based practice at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on June 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The second phase of the Skills Development camp, featuring 15 players, concluded here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

According to the cricket board, the players, under the supervision of coaches, participated in several fitness and fielding sessions from 6 am to 8 am, while skill-based sessions – net practice – were held from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground and NCA from Monday to Thursday.

They also engaged in match scenarios at the LCCA Ground on the final two days of the second phase of the Skills Development camp.

Second batch of Pakistan players for Skills Development camp:

Aamir Jamal, Ali Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shahid Aziz and Yasir Khan.

Notably, a total of 47 players had been shortlisted to participate in the camp in three groups from June 16 to July 5 and following the conclusion of the second phase earlier today, the PCB has also announced the names of 17 players, set to partake in the third phase from June 30 to July 4.

Third batch of Pakistan players called up for Skills Development camp:

Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Suleman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Usman Khan and Waqar Ahmed.

Notably, Director High-Performance Aqib Javed, in a statement released by the PCB, had shared that the players were invited to the camp after ‘detailed discussions’ with newly-appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Javed said that the camp would provide the 47 players with an opportunity to fine-tune their skills during a brief pause from competitive cricket.