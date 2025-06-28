Edwards crushes Silveira to reach PFL middleweight final

An undated picture of Britain’s Fabian Edwards. — Instagram/@fabian_edwardsmma

CHICAGO: Britain’s Fabian Edwards advanced to the final of the PFL middleweight tournament after a unanimous decision victory over American Josh Silveira at the Wintrust Arena on Friday.

The 32-year-old delivered a confident performance, landing damaging strikes and never appearing troubled throughout the contest.

Edwards controlled much of the bout, successfully defending takedowns and hurting Silveira with a powerful knee to the body.

He also secured two takedowns of his own, even giving a thumbs-up to the cameras in the final round while maintaining top control.

Cheered on cage-side by his brother, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, Fabian now moves on to face America's Dalton Rosta in the final on August 21 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. The winner will take home a USD 500,000 prize.

Edwards aimed to complete a redemption arc after falling short in back-to-back title fights against Johnny Eblen in 2023 and 2024.

He returned to winning form in April with a second-round knockout of Impa Kasanganay and carried that momentum into the bout against Silveira.

Elsewhere, fellow Briton Alfie Davis also booked his place in the PFL finals with a win over Brent Primus in the lightweight tournament. Davis will now face Russian Gadzhi Rabadanov on August 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the light-heavyweight division, Simeon Powell was eliminated in his semi-final bout against former UFC fighter Antonio Carlos Jr. Despite a strong finish, Powell was unable to overcome Carlos Jr's early dominance. Carlos Jr previously won the PFL light-heavyweight title in 2021.