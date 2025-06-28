Wilder makes triumphant return with knockout win over Herndon

Deontay Wilder during the fight in his corner against Tyson Fury in WBC Heavyweight Title on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

WICHITA: Former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder marked his return to the ring with a seventh-round stoppage victory over Tyrrell Herndon on Friday night.

Fighting for the first time since a brutal loss to Zhilei Zhang in December, Wilder showed flashes of his trademark power but opted for a more measured approach in this low-key comeback bout.

The 39-year-old, dropped Herndon with a counter left hook in the second round and again in the sixth before finishing the fight in the seventh with two strong right hands.

The referee waved off the contest with Herndon still on his feet, marking Wilder’s first win since October 2022.

Wilder said it felt good to be back and described the victory as a new beginning.

"I've been laid off for a long time, getting myself back together and repairing myself emotionally. It’s just nice to be back in the ring. This is a new beginning for me," he said.

The bout took place at Charles Koch Arena in front of a modest crowd and without major broadcast coverage—a far cry from Wilder’s previous high-profile pay-per-view events against Tyson Fury.

Herndon was stopped in two rounds by rising contender Richard Torrez Jr. last year, was never expected to pose much of a challenge to Wilder.

While the win was decisive and composed, it lacked the explosive flair that once defined ‘the bronze bomber.’

Following his victory, Wilder expressed a desire to evolve as a more complete boxer.

"I wanted to display more—taking my time to set up shots and become more than just my right hand. I want to be a complete, all-around fighter," Wilder concluded.