Pakistan cruise past Chinese Taipei in Asian youth girls netball championship

Pakistan player passing a ball to defeating Chinese Taipei during Pakistan's second match in Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship at Jeonju in South Korea on June 28, 2025. — Reporter

JEONJU: Pakistan continued their impressive run in the Asian youth girls netball championship 2025, securing a dominant 56-32 victory over Chinese Taipei in their second group-stage match held here at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in Jeonju-si, South Korea on Saturday.

This marked Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the marquee event. In their opening match, the team outclassed Saudi Arabia with an emphatic 71-15 scoreline.

The tournament, being hosted in South Korea, featured eleven teams from across Asia, competing for top honours in youth netball.

The Pakistani side displayed excellent teamwork and strong coordination throughout the match.

Notable performances came from Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Summayya Safdar, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani and Parisa—all of whom played a crucial role in the team's success.

Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian, along with President Sameen Malik and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz, congratulated the national team on their commanding victory.

They also lauded the team’s overall performance and consistency in the tournament so far.

Pakistan currently tops Pool B in the group standings. The team is set to face hosts South Korea in their third match on Sunday, June 29.

They will then take on Japan and the Maldives on June 30 and July 1, respectively, to complete their five group-stage fixtures.

A total of 11 teams are competing in the championship, divided into two groups.

Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and India, while Group B features Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Japan, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025 is being held from June 27 to July four.