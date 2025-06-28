FIH reveals junior World Cup pool; Pakistan, India drawn in same group

Pakistani and Indian players in action during 2024 men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup final on December 4, 2024. - Asian Hockey Federation

LAUSANNE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday officially announced the pool draw for the upcoming FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup, revealing that arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group for the high-stakes tournament.

The draw was held in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the 24 qualified teams were divided into six groups (A to F) for the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10. Matches will be played in Chennai and Madurai.

According to the official draw, Group A features Germany, South Africa, Canada and Ireland.

Group B — generating the most excitement — includes Pakistan and India, along with Chile and Switzerland, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster encounter between the two Asian rivals.

Group C comprises Argentina, New Zealand, Japan and China, while Group D includes Spain, Belgium, Egypt and Namibia.

In Group E, the Netherlands, Malaysia, England and Austria will compete, and Group F features France, Australia, Korea and Bangladesh.

Defending champions Germany will be aiming to retain their title. However, due to ongoing political tensions with India, Pakistan's participation in the event remains uncertain.

The announcement of the tournament pools had previously been delayed on two occasions, with no official explanation given.

After weeks of uncertainty, the FIH finally released the long-awaited draw for the marquee junior event.

For the unversed, New Zealand defeated Pakistan 6-2 in the final to win the FIH Nations Cup, which was played last week at the National Hockey Stadium.

New Zealand made a spirited start to the summit clash as they found the back of the net twice but were disallowed on both occasions.

They eventually struck their first goal in the sixth minute as Scott Coslett successfully converted the penalty corner.

New Zealand doubled their lead in the last minute of the first quarter, courtesy of a precise field goal by Sam Hiha.

They were even more ruthless in the subsequent quarter as they netted their third through Dylan Thomas within two minutes.

Sean Findlay scored a sensational field goal in the next minute, putting New Zealand in complete control, while Scott Boyde made it 5-0 with just under four minutes to the halftime.

Pakistan eventually scored their first goal in the fifth minute of the third quarter when Zikriya Hayat breached New Zealand’s defence to smash the ball at the back of the net.

The green shirts got five penalty corners in the penultimate quarter but failed to convert, meaning the scoreline remained intact at 5-1.

The final quarter saw both teams going hard at each other and it appeared that the scoreline would remain intact but New Zealand were awarded a penalty corner, which Coslett converted comprehensively.

Pakistan also scored in the next minute with Sufyan Khan converting a penalty corner but it was far from enough to pull Pakistan back as New Zealand registered a thumping 6-2 victory.