Al-Hilal suffer major setback as key player ruled out of Club World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal on Saturday confirmed via their official X account formerly Twitter that captain Salem Al-Dawsari will miss the remainder of the FIFA Club World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Following a medical examination, the club announced that Al-Dawsari will require a treatment and rehabilitation program expected to last between four to six weeks.

"Medical tests have confirmed that Salem Al-Dawsari has suffered a hamstring injury. He will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last between four to six weeks," Al-Hilal stated.

As a result, the 31-year-old winger will miss Al-Hilal’s upcoming Round of 16 clash against Manchester City, scheduled for Monday.

Al-Dawsari has played a crucial role in Al-Hilal’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign, showcasing his experience and leadership on the field.

He recently underlined his importance by netting the opening goal in Al-Hilal’s vital 2-0 victory against Mexican side Pachuca on Friday.

His goal set the tone for a dominant performance that ultimately secured the team’s spot in the tournament’s knockout stage.

With that win, Al-Hilal cemented their place as runners-up in Group H, finishing behind European heavyweights Real Madrid.

Al-Dawsari’s contributions have been instrumental in guiding the team through a competitive group stage.

His absence due to injury now leaves a significant void in the squad as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter against Manchester City.

The loss of Al-Dawsari is a significant blow to Al-Hilal’s ambitions in the tournament, given his influence both on and off the pitch. Known for his pace, technical ability, and leadership, his absence will force head coach Rudi Garcia to adjust his tactical approach against one of the strongest teams in world football.

Despite the setback, Al-Hilal remain determined to make a strong impact on the global stage as they prepare to take on Manchester City — a side brimming with world-class talent and Champions League pedigree.