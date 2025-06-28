Marlins outslug Diamondbacks in thrilling MLB clash

Miami Marlins right fielder Kyle Stowers (28) is greeted in the dugout by teammates after hitting a homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at loanDepot Park on Jun 22, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Kyle Stowers drove in two runs and scored once, while Otto Lopez added a double, a run, and three RBIs as the Miami Marlins edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 9–8 in a thrilling MLB matchup at Chase Field on Friday.

Lopez was the standout performer, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He's batting an impressive 469 over that span with 10 RBIs.

Stowers added to the tally in the sixth inning and has been a consistent contributor, coming off a game in which he hit both a home run and a double.

Heriberto Hernandez chipped in with a solo homer, while Connor Norby added two hits and scored twice.

The Marlins snapped a six-game losing streak to Arizona dating back to 2024 and improved their record to 10–4 against the Diamondbacks this season.

Arizona opened the scoring in the third inning, highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Alek Thomas. Jake McCarthy, Geraldo Perdomo, and Thomas each homered for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks mounted a late rally with three runs in the ninth inning, but Tyler Phillips closed out the game by inducing a game-ending double play with runners on first and third.

Marlins starter Eury Pérez allowed three runs over four-plus innings before handing the ball to Ronny Henriquez, who gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings. Merrill Kelly (7–4) took the loss, surrendering five runs over five-plus innings.

Arizona’s Josh Naylor exited the game in the seventh inning due to neck stiffness, as confirmed by manager Torey Lovullo.

Miami has now won a season-high five straight games and six of their last seven.

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is set to face Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt in Saturday’s matchup.