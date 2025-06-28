Naz Reid signs contract extension with Timberwolves

An undated picture of Naz Reid (right). — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Naz Reid, the center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, agreed to a five-year, USD 125 million contract to remain with the franchise, international media reported on Friday.

The deal included a player option for the 2029–30 season and underscored the Timberwolves’ commitment to building around their rising core.

Reid had previously declined a USD 15 million player option for the 2025–26 season to enter free agency but ultimately chose to stay in Minnesota, despite strong interest from rival teams offering similar financial packages and potential starting roles. The contract will officially be signed beginning July six.

Reid was named the NBA’s Sixth man of the year for the 2023–24 season after delivering a standout performance, averaging a career-best 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game.

Notably, his ability to stretch the floor proved to be a key asset for Minnesota. He was one of only three big men — along with Kristaps Porziņgis and Victor Wembanyama — to attempt at least 5.8 three-pointers per game last season, hitting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc over the past two years.

Reid was also one of just three players to score 2,000 points off the bench over the past three seasons.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2019, Reid spent his entire six-year career with the Timberwolves. He had previously signed a three-year, USD 42 million deal in 2023.

Represented by Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, Reid continued to establish himself as one of the league’s most effective bench scorers.