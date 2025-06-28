Lahore Qalandars star appointed captain of Seattle Orcas in MLC

Undated picture of Lahore Qalandars players gathered in a team huddle, discussing match strategy. — X/@SRazaB24

DALLAS: Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been appointed the new captain of the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) on Saturday, taking over from South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen.

The leadership shift came as part of a major mid-season reset for the struggling franchise, which had lost its first five games and was anchored at the bottom of the points table.

Raza’s appointment was announced in an official MLC statement on June 27, just ahead of the Orcas' sixth league match against MI New York, which they managed to win off the final ball.

The franchise described the changes as part of a broader plan to 'reflect and renew' its campaign.

The franchise also confirmed the departure of head coach Matthew Mott, citing 'differences in coaching and management strategies' as the reason behind the separation. No replacement has been announced yet.

While Raza’s appointment is seen as a fresh start, both he and Klaasen have had quiet campaigns with the bat.

Klaasen has scored just 55 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 144.73, while Raza has managed 35 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 85.36.

Despite back-to-back poor seasons—Seattle also finished last in the 2024 MLC edition—the franchise is banking on Raza's international experience and leadership qualities to stage a turnaround in the remainder of the tournament.

Raza's captaincy announcement comes shortly after his key role in helping Lahore Qalandars win their third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

He played a pivotal role in the final of PSL Season 10, where Lahore defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Chasing a daunting 202-run target, Lahore got off to a blazing start, with young opener Mohammad Naeem smashing 47 off 27 balls, including one four and six sixes.

Abdullah Shafique followed up with a fluent 41 off 28 deliveries before Lahore stumbled to 115/3 in the 13th over.

As the required run rate crept above 10, middle-order batters Thisara Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa initially struggled.

However, Raza reignited the chase by hammering consecutive boundaries off Mohammad Amir, shifting momentum back in Lahore’s favor.

Perera also delivered under pressure, scoring a rapid half-century off 28 balls. With 13 runs needed in the final over, Raza maintained his composure, sealing the victory with a four and a six, with one ball to spare.

Notably, Raza had briefly left the PSL mid-season to represent Zimbabwe in a one-off Test against England in Nottingham but returned just in time for the PSL final.