Jayasuriya, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh by an Innings to clinch Test series

Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque on the third day of the second Test in Colombo, June 27, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Powered by Prabath Jayasuriya’s superb bowling and Pathum Nissanka’s commanding century, Sri Lanka sealed a dominant innings and 78 runs victory over Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second Test at R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

The win sealed the two-match series 1-0 in Sri Lanka’s favour, highlighting their dominance throughout and boosting their standing in the ICC World Test Championship.

Resuming the final day with just four wickets required to wrap up the match, Sri Lanka wasted no time.

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya was the chief destroyer, claiming 5 for 56 — his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket — to put the finishing touches on a clinical performance.

Jayasuriya struck in the first over of the day, dismissing Litton Das with a sharp edge off a forward defensive shot, which was expertly held by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who had returned to the field after missing the previous day due to a sore shoulder.

In his next over, Jayasuriya removed Nayeem Hasan, who was beaten in flight and turn and stumped after dragging his back foot out of the crease. Mendis was again alert behind the stumps to complete the dismissal.

The spinner completed his five-for by grabbing a sharp return catch off Taijul Islam, who offered a leading edge while attempting a flick through midwicket.

Tharindu Ratnayake wrapped up the innings in the following over by trapping Ebadot Hossain LBW, ending Bangladesh’s second innings with minimal resistance.

Jayasuriya’s performance marked his best figures against Bangladesh and a welcome return to form after going wicketless in the first innings and managing just one scalp in the previous Test in Galle.

In total, nine of the ten second-innings wickets fell to spin, with Ratnayake and Dhananjaya de Silva chipping in with two each.

While Sri Lanka’s spinners were clinical, the foundation for the win was laid in the first innings. Bangladesh’s sub-par batting and inconsistent bowling allowed Sri Lanka to seize control early on.

Pathum Nissanka was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding contributions with the bat.

He scored a composed 158 off 254 balls in the second Test, following up his 187 in the series opener.

Bangladesh managed 247 runs in their first innings, to which Sri Lanka responded with a commanding 458, taking a decisive 211-run lead.

Bangladesh then collapsed to just 133 in their second innings, failing to make Sri Lanka bat again.