Brentford turn down Manchester United's lucrative offer for Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford looks dejected during the Premier League match between Brentford and Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United’s USD 85.7 million offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo was rejected, international media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, the deal — which included performance-based add-ons — still fell short of Brentford’s valuation. The club reportedly demanded more than £65 million for the Cameroon international.

Mbeumo had emerged as a top transfer target for United as they aimed to strengthen their squad under new manager Ruben Amorim.

The forward enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 Premier League campaign, scoring 20 goals — a key factor behind the increase in his market value.

Brentford remained firm in their stance and made it clear they would not part with key players unless their valuation was met.

While United were eager to complete the deal, they were reportedly unwilling to overpay and emphasised that they would remain 'disciplined' in negotiations.

Despite the initial rejection, United reportedly remained confident that Mbeumo was interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Talks between the two clubs were expected to continue, with hoped of reaching an agreement before United’s pre-season training began on July seven.

Earlier in the summer, the club had completed a major signing by triggering Matheus Cunha’s £62.5 million release clause to secure the striker from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Cunha, who scored 15 league goals last season, was a year older than Mbeumo.

United believed Mbeumo could offer greater long-term value and attacking threat. While Brentford played hardball, sources suggested that a compromise could still be reached as the transfer window progressed.

For now, the pursuit of Mbeumo continued, with United remaining determined — but cautious.