Malaysia beat Pakistan 1 in Asian Team Snooker Championship semi-final

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cueists Muhammad Asif (left) and Awais Munir in action. — Reporter/File

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s campaign in the Asian team snooker championship came to an end on Saturday after a 3-1 semi-final defeat to Malaysia, who advanced to the final with a clinical performance.

The semi-final held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, featured the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Asif and Awais Munir facing off against Malaysia’s Lim Kok Leong and Thor Chuan Leong.

In the opening frame, Lim Kok Leong dominated Owais Munir with a commanding 79-24 win.

Pakistan responded strongly in the second frame, with veteran cueist Muhammad Asif defeating Thor Chuan Leong 75-42 to level the match 1-1.

However, the momentum shifted in the doubles frame, where the Malaysian pair convincingly beat the Pakistani duo 65-25.

In the decisive fourth frame, Lim Kok Leong once again delivered under pressure, overcoming Asif 84-47 to seal the tie and secure Malaysia’s place in the final.

Pakistan had entered the tournament with two teams comprising four cueists. Team one reached the semi-finals, while Team two exited in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan two, featuring Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Sajjad, had a mixed outing in the event.

They began their campaign with an impressive comeback win over Bahrain, overturning a 2-0 deficit to win the next three frames and clinch the match.

Their winning momentum, however, was halted in the following tie as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Chinese Taipei.

For the unversed, Munir had recently won the Asian six-red snooker championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on July two, 2024, defeating Hong Kong’s Nansen Wan.

Munir secured a 6-3 victory after the match was tied 2-2, winning three consecutive frames to take a dominant 5-2 lead.

Though Nansen managed a brief fightback in the eighth frame, Munir showcased superb control and potting in the ninth to clinch the title.

The final frame scores were: 0-65, 35-26, 27-36, 38-20, 0-65, 13-46, 8-60, 34-0, 27-40.