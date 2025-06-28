Shanto steps down as Bangladesh Test captain after series defeat to Sri Lanka

An undated picture of Najmul Hossain Shanto. — AFP

COLOMBO: Najmul Hossain Shanto has stepped down as the captain of Bangladesh's Test team following a heavy defeat against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the two-match series, Bangladeshi media reported on Saturday.

The decision came after Bangladesh were comprehensively beaten by an innings and 78 runs, prompting Shanto to relinquish his leadership role.

According to a report, Shanto informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision in the aftermath of the loss.

It is understood that he was no longer interested in continuing as Test captain, particularly after being removed from the ODI captaincy earlier this year.

Shanto led Bangladesh in 14 Test matches, having assumed the captaincy ahead of the home series against New Zealand in November 2023.

Under his leadership, Bangladesh won four matches — notably securing back-to-back victories against Pakistan in August 2024 — while suffering nine defeats.

The only drawn match during his tenure came in the first Test of the recent series against Sri Lanka.

Individually, Shanto performed well with the bat as captain, averaging 36.24 compared to 29.83 when not leading the side.

In Bangladesh’s four Test victories under his captaincy, he maintained a solid average of 37.16.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka clinched the two-match Test series 1-0 with a dominant performance in the second Test.

Bangladesh scored 247 runs in their first innings, while Sri Lanka replied with a commanding 458, taking a decisive lead.

Bangladesh’s batting collapsed in the second innings, managing just 133 and failing to make Sri Lanka bat again.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claiming five wickets.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Tharindu Ratnayake took two wickets each, while Asitha Fernando chipped in with one.

Pathum Nissanka was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding contributions with the bat.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-match ODI series between the two teams will begin on July two in Colombo.

The second match will be played on July five at the same venue, while the final ODI will take place on July 8 in Pallekele.